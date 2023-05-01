Person rescued from mineshaft in Mojave

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — A person was rescued after being trapped in a mineshaft in Mojave on Sunday at around 1:50 p.m.

Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department were sent to Silver Queen and 20th Street in Mojave after receiving a report of a person stuck in a mineshaft.

When they arrived, they found a person approximately 30 feet down the shaft in full climbing gear. According to the KCFD, the person had entered the mineshaft but had become too tired to climb back out.

Firefighters were able to secure the person with a safety line attached to their harness and pull them out of the mineshaft.

The person was assessed by medical personnel.