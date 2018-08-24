Meet our 23ABC Pet of the Week, Charlie!

Feven Kay
12:08 PM, Aug 24, 2018
23ABC Pet of the Week: Charlie, a chihuahua mix

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

23ABC's Pet of the Week, Charlie, is a black Chihuahua mix.

Charlie is about six-years-old. He is a graduate of Marley’s Mutt’s Pawsitive Change Program, a progressive and intensive rehabilitation program that matches their rescues with inmates inside California state prisons. 

Thanks to the Pawsitive Change Program, Charlie is now house-trained, kennel-trained and leash-trained. He can even do tricks, has a mild-temperament and is great with children. However, Marley's Mutt's says he gets a bit anxious around young children. He would be a great fit for a family with children 10-years-old or older. 

 

If you would like more information about Charlie or any of the pets featured on 23ABC’s Pet of the Week, please contact Marley’s Mutts at 661-556-7178 or send them an email to adoptions@marleysmutts.com. You can also visit their website or their Facebook page.

 

Marley’s Mutts is a registered 501(c)3  non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and trains death row dogs from Kern County’s high-kill animal shelters in hopes of finding them ‘fur’ever homes.

