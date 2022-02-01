Petition seeks to honor KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas at East High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's been more than six months since Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas was shot and killed in Wasco and there's a growing petition to honor him in Bakersfield.

More than one thousand signatures have been collected on the Change.org website asking to rename the East High School football field to the Phillip Campas Field.

Campas graduated from east high back in 2004 and the petition is seeking to rename the field in a show of support for the local hero.

The petition is aiming to get 1,500 signatures.