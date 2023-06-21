Pets in hot cars: What can you do?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As spring rolls into summer, the stories are coming out again. Every year we hear about pets left in vehicles when it is hot, and many wonder what they can do if they encounter an emergency situation with a pet in a hot car.

According to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez, the first thing to do is call 9-1-1.

"If you do see that the pet is in distress, the first step you need to do is definitely call 9-1-1. If it's something where it cannot wait, call 9-1-1 and then use whatever reasonable force you need to do to enter the vehicle to help rescue that animal," said Martinez.

To be clear: Yes, Martinez is saying it is legal to break into a vehicle if doing so will save a life, including the life of a pet.

"You will not be held liable criminally or civilly if you break a car window or you use reasonable force to get into a vehicle if you notice a pet that has been unattended," said Martinez.

For the owners of those pets, however, there can be legal consequences.

"You can be punishable by either an infraction that can be either a hundred dollars, or if that pet or animal does suffer some significant or great bodily injury, then it could be elevated to a misdemeanor, and sometimes around a five hundred dollar fine and possibly some jail time as well," said Martinez.

Foster coordinator for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center Tara Nelson says it is easy for dogs to get heatstroke and possibly die, as their body temperatures are already higher than ours.

"As soon as it hits 190 [degrees], that is when it's a critical heatstroke risk," said Nelson. "Their body temperature goes to 103 as a normal, so 104 is going to start your escalation, and so it can happen very quickly."

According to Nelson, symptoms to watch out for in a dog that is overheating include panting, putting their tongue out of the side of their mouth, pacing, and acting anxious. Nelson adds that cats are better at regulating their body temperature, but it is absolutely not safe to leave any animal in a car unattended. Any animal left in a hot car will develop heatstroke.

If you do rescue an animal in this type of situation, Nelson says there are some ways to help them cool down quickly but safely.

"You want to use cool water, not shocking their system with ice cold or ice, or actually wetting them down and things," said Nelson. "That's not as safe as putting a cool towel."

Martinez says when it's hot outside to be on the lookout for anyone who is leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle. You could help save an animal's life.

"For some people, you know, pets are like their children. It's like a human being to them, it's their children," said Martinez. "So we ask that if you wouldn't put your child or wouldn't want your child in that position, you do the same and help save someone's pet as well."

Martinez adds that Animal Control can also get involved and even remove pets from people who repeatedly leave or knowingly allow them to be left in hot cars.