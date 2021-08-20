Pfizer and Moderna are working on vaccines for children under 12 years old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Despite the spike in vaccinations, the CDC says only about half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

More people across the nation are ending up in the hospital with COVID. The CDC says there's been an increase in people 30 to 39 years old and in kids under 18.

Right now, Pfizer and Moderna are conducting clinical studies on a vaccine for children under 12 years old.

Pfizer says it expects to have enough information by the end of September to support an emergency use authorization for children 5 to 11 years old.

It hopes to have data for a vaccine for children under five not too long after.