PG&E braces for winter storm; KCFD offers preparation tips for Kern residents

Pacific Gas & Electric says they're staging crews and equipment to make repairs as quickly as possible, but the Kern County Fire Department still encourages people to be prepared for power outages.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Feb 21, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has released a winter weather alert ahead of the storms predicted for Kern County in the coming days. According to KCFD, the National Weather Service is forecasting winter storms for Kern County from February 21 through February 25.

The storms are expected to bring high winds and rain to the valley and heavy snowfall in mountain areas.

KCFD is encouraging people to make sure they're prepared for power outages, limit unnecessary travel for the duration of the storm, and monitor weather updates.

In addition, Pacific Gas and Electric has issued a press release assuring the public that they are preparing for the weather ahead, staging repair equipment and crews in vital areas so they can restore power as safely and quickly as possible should it go out.

PG&E has also activated their Emergency Operations Center and regional emergency centers as part of their plan for addressing any issues brought about by the storm in the most efficient way possible.

