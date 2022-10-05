PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills

(KERO) — After a hot summer, people might notice their PG&E bills are at a little bit of a lower price this month than usual.

More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month. The credit was created as part of the state's effort to fight climate change.

Who Receives the California Climate Credit?



Residential customers

Residential customers receive the electric California Climate Credit on their electric bill two times per year—in April and October.

Residential customers also receive the natural gas California Climate Credit on their gas bill once per year in April.

Small Business customers

Starting in October 2022, eligible small business customers will receive the electric California Climate Credit on their electric bill.

An eligible small business is defined by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as any non-residential customer on a general service or agricultural rate, whose usage doesn't exceed 20 kilowatts in more than three months out of the previous 12-month period.

NOTE: Some customers, such as those with auto-pay, may see an outstanding balance in the amount of the credit in their online account. No action is required and the issue will be resolved in the next billing period.



Both residential and eligible business customers will be receiving $39.30 in credit toward their bill.

To see if you qualify for the credit and for more information, you can visit the PG&E website.