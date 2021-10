KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E may turn off power due to winds forecast for areas of rural Kern County affecting 655 customers starting early Thursday morning.

The company issued PSPS Watch notifications to about 16,000 customers covering portions of 12 counties. PG&E says the possible shut off is due to a "wind event" forecast for several areas.

You can find out if your address may be affected here.