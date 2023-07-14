PG&E preparing for increased demand as temperatures rise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the state's largest utility companies, PG&E, is preparing for the heat wave.

23ABC reached out and spoke with an official from the company who shared its plans for helping customers in case of any power outages due to the high demand over the next few days.

"Yeah, well one thing that we're trying to do understanding that we're expected to see really hot temperatures in the Central Valley as we are staging crews in advance in these areas because we do understand that the potential and risk for power outages is higher in the Central Valley this weekend," explained Jeff Smith, a manager at PG&E. "Particularly because of these hot temperatures and so while we do anticipate that there may be some power outages. We want to make sure that our crews are ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible in order to get those customers restored as quickly as we possibly can."

Smith also shared some tips to help keep your home as cool as possible for the next few days. He said to take advantage of those early morning hours when it's cooler. Take that opportunity to "super cool" your home either by opening doors and windows and letting the cooler air in or by turning on the AC really low for a few hours and when the sun really starts to come out and things start heating up, close all the blinds and curtains and shut all doors to help cool your home.