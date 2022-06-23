PG&E reporting large power outage in Lamont, Arvin area

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E is reporting a large power outage Thursday morning in the Lamont and Arvin area.

The area affected stretches from just south of Hwy. 119 in Lamont to near Herring Road in Arvin.

According to PG&E, more than 5,000 customers are affecting in the area with the outage reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

PG&E's website says a preliminary determination is the outage was caused by an equipment issue. The company is working on repairs and there's no estimate when power will be restored.