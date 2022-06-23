Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

PG&E reporting large power outage in Lamont, Arvin area

PG&E reporting large power outage in Lamont, Arvin area
PG&E
PG&E is reporting a large power outage Thursday morning in the Lamont and Arvin area affecting more than 5,000 customers. There's currently no ETA when power will be restored
PG&E reporting large power outage in Lamont, Arvin area
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:58:05-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E is reporting a large power outage Thursday morning in the Lamont and Arvin area.

The area affected stretches from just south of Hwy. 119 in Lamont to near Herring Road in Arvin.

According to PG&E, more than 5,000 customers are affecting in the area with the outage reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

PG&E's website says a preliminary determination is the outage was caused by an equipment issue. The company is working on repairs and there's no estimate when power will be restored.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!