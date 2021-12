BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E reported a power outage in East Bakersfield on Monday night. Over 1,000 residents are affected.

According to the PG&E Power Outage Map, the areas affected are between East California Avenue to the north and East Brundage Lane to the south, and between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Oswell St.

PG&E estimates power will be restored just after midnight.