PG&E reports power outage in Northwest Bakersfield affecting 902 customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly 1,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Northwest Bakersfield are waiting for their power to come back.

At around 7:17 pm on Monday, May 22, PG&E reported a power outage affecting 902 customers in Bakersfield near the intersection of Westside Parkway and Allen Road. The outage also extends a few blocks down Stockdale and Brimhall west of Allen.

According to PG&E's emergency outage map, utility technicians are investigating the cause of the outage and they expect to have power restored to the area by 10:45 pm.