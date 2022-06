BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE (10 AM): PG&E has updated the estimated time that power will restored after a power outage in Southwest Bakersfield to 11:15 a.m.

PG&E is reporting a power outage Tuesday morning in the area of Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue affecting more than 1,400 customers.

The affected area, according to PG&E's website, stretches from Mohawk Street to Stockdale Highway.

Power is estimated to be restored at 9:15 a.m., according to PG&E's website.