PG&E turns off power due to winds forecast for rural Kern County

Jeff Chiu/AP
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric worker walks in front of a truck in San Francisco.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:29:04-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E shut off power to 666 customers in rural Kern County at about 1 a.m. Friday. There is no word on how long the outage could last.

PG&E said the shut off is due to a "wind event" forecast for several areas.

PG&E said it has opened a Community Resource Center at the Lebec Post Office from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m Friday. The temporary center will provide blankets, snacks, water, device charging, ADA-accessible restrooms, washing station, and Wi-Fi.

You can find out if your address may be affected here.

It's the second time this week a public safety shutoff off has been scheduled.

Residents can call 211 to be connected to any needed resources.

The company issued PSPS Watch notifications on Wednesday to about 16,000 customers covering portions of 12 counties. PG&E says the possible shut off is due to a "wind event" forecast for several areas.

