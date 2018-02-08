PG&E warns customers about scams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric is warning about a scam involving people posing as PG&E workers.

PG&E said law enforcement in the Fresno area have received reports of people going door-to-door claiming to work for the company.

The scammers are allegedly attempting to investigate electric and phone outages but refusing to show identification. There have been some reports of phone scams involving callers demanding immediate payments.

The recent reports came from Fresno but PG&E says these scammers tend to move throughout the Central Valley.

PG&E wants to remind customers that its representatives will always carry identification and will never ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card, whether it's over the phone or in person.

PG&E is offering these tips to protect yourself from scams:

- PG&E's Credit Department will not ask for person information or a credit card number over the phone. Anyone who has received a phone call asking for such information and provided it should report it immediately to the credit card company or bank and law enforcement.

- Customers with concerns about the legitimacy of a call about a past due bill, service request or request for personal information are encouraged to call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

- Customers should always ask to see identification before allowing anyone claiming to be a PG&E representative inside their home. PG&E employees always carry their identification and are willing to show it to you.

- If a person claiming to be a PG&E employee has identification and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E's customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify an appointment and/or PG&E's presence in the community. If you feel threatened in any way, notify local law enforcement immediately.

- Customers who have an appointment with PG&E will receive an automated call back within 48 hours prior to a scheduled visit, or a personal call from a PG&E gas service representative prior to a scheduled visit.

- PG&E takes security seriously and will actively work with law enforcement to help stop any scam victimizing customers. Anyone who has received such a call can report it immediately by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.