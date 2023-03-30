Phenomenal!: Kern County mentors strive to help women become their best selves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the final Women's Wednesday of this Women's History Month, 23ABC continues to highlight the work of women in the Kern County community are doing to make a difference in the lives of both the younger and older generations. For two local life coaches and mentors, that means empowering others to be what they call "phenomenally themselves."

Whether it be challenges in the workplace, in relationships, or even having the desire to build self-esteem, Crystal Madden and Janell Burton are two hard-working women determine to uplift and encourage others throughout Kern County.

"We can do something and make an impact in our community," said Burton. "More than an impact. We wanted to make a big change and have transformation with women in our community. We think in Kern County, and all women, we need that encouragement and that push, and for others to see that other women are striving to do better."

These are the thoughts that sparked the idea of empowerment for Janell Burton, a life coach and mentor. Working alongside fellow mentor Crystal Madden, the two women came up with a plan to create an annual event to help women not only get to know others, but most importantly, to get to know themselves.

"When Janell had came to me with the idea, we both just had completed life coaching certification programs. We were really new in that field and trying to figure out what we can do. We wanted to come up with a name that was empowering and catchy," said Madden. "Her business name is Phenomenal Futures and mine is Becoming You, so we decided to join the two names, and we chose Becoming Phenomenally You."

In addition to the mentoring and life coaching that Burton and Madden do outside of this event, they say Becoming Phenomenally You has allowed both younger and older women share their life stories.

Burton says one important step for growth is being vulnerable with one another, because you never know how one's journey of overcoming a challenge could inspire another.

"Once you hear someone else's story, it lets you know that you are not alone. They went through that and got through that and they are where they are now. It shows that I can do too," said Burton. "Failure is not final all the time. It just means it's another chapter of learning. I would hope that we could encourage other people in the community to do the same."

Madden shares these thoughts and says Becoming Phenomenally You has shown others that having a circle of women who motivate you is key, because if you don't have a circle of inspiration, you are what she calls "in a cage."

"In this journey, sometimes it gets lonely. Sometimes it gets tough, but when you have those women that you can call and say, 'Hey girl, can I run this by you? Can I talk to you about this?' That is important in your growth as a woman," said Madden.

The founders of Becoming Phenomenally You say their overall goal is to continue helping women here in Kern become "Phenomenally their best self" by using their tools and resources to create an environment that is open, honest, and safe.

Kern County women who are interested in receiving life-coaching or mentoring by Burton or Madden can email Becoming Phenomenally You at BecomingPhenomenallyYou@gmail.com.