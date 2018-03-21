Photos and Videos from March 2018 Kern County storm

5:47 PM, Mar 20, 2018
weather | storm

23ABC weather watcher James Marshall sends in a photo of the rain in Delano.

23ABC viewer Carlos Loya shares this photo of rain in downtown Bakersfield.

Ana Veronica R Valadez - Wasco, Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Do you have photos or videos of the storm that made its way through Kern County? Email them to news@kero.com and they'll be featured here.

Or you can message us on our Facebook page here.

 

