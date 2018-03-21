Photos and Videos from March 2018 Kern County storm

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 55°
23ABC weather watcher James Marshall sends in a photo of the rain in Delano.
23ABC viewer Carlos Loya shares this photo of rain in downtown Bakersfield.
Ana Veronica R Valadez - Wasco, Calif.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Do you have photos or videos of the storm that made its way through Kern County? Email them to news@kero.com and they'll be featured here.
Or you can message us on our Facebook page here.
Texas Roadhouse located right next to the Valley Plaza Mall has officially announced its grand opening.
Doug Shupe with AAA says there are many tips and tricks to remember when driving in the heavy rain Kern Couly will see this week.
Bakersfield police are asking for the community's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for robbery.
Another restaurant was shut down by the Kern County Public Health Department Tuesday, the third restaurant in the last few weeks.