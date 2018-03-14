PHOTOS: Semi truck crashes into home on Weedpatch

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A truck drove into a home on Weedpatch on Tuesday. These photos were shared by the Kern County Fire Department.
A former high school football star at Tulare Union High School was shot and killed by Tulare Police on Monday.
Two people died early Tuesday morning after attempting to escape from Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents, according to Delano Police.
The McFarland Police Department is hosting a town hall meeting at the Veterans Community Center starting at 6 p.m.