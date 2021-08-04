Pilot injured after plane crash on Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — One man was injured Tuesday afternoon after the plane he was flying failed to take off from Lake Isabella.

According to a spokesperson from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the private plane was taking off from the boat launch area at around 2:30 p.m. when it failed to gain altitude and clipped a tree. The plane then crashed back into the lake.

The pilot was able to exit the plane and was assisted to shore by a nearby jet skier. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.