Pine Mountain Club continues to dig out from recent storms

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — The community in Pine Mountain Club has been living through the impacts of the recent storms. Over the weekend, the area has had help from several local agencies to help clear their roadways.

The recent powerful winter storms blocked roads and pathways, making it difficult for people to get out of their homes, or even for utility workers to get in and address the power outages.

"We got over 2 feet the first time, and then the next day we got another 2 feet, and then we got more snow, so we are totaling more than 4 feet," said Pine Mountain Club resident Lewis Lermon.

Lermon has been living in Pine Mountain Club for 28 years and says it's been more than a decade since he has seen more than 5 feet of snow fall in the area. On Saturday morning, 50 Kern County Firefighters, as well as a dozen equipment operators from the county's public works department drove up to clear the community's roadways.

23ABC Lewis Lermon, Pine Mountain Club resident

But Lermon says the cleanup efforts took longer than he had hoped.

"It took about 2 days to get out of my house, and they didn't plow the streets, so we really couldn't get out for another day because the streets were not plowed," said Lermon. "They should have plowed it a little sooner when the storm first started. I think they would have had a better shot at success."

He added that his neighbors were asking for propane and firewood. Relief efforts on Saturday included propane companies delivering to homes and FedEx employees passing out packages to neighbors.

Larry Handy, another Pine Mountain Club resident, says he's been living there for 16 years, and says this storm was unusual.

"This snow is big. A lot of trees are broken. People are still locked out of their homes. Tractors are breaking," said Handy.

Andrew Freeborn with KCFD says that although Kern County is surrounded by mountain communities, Pine Mountain Club got hit the hardest.

"It was snow measured in feet rather than snow measured in inches," said Freeborn.

23ABC Larry Handy, Pine Mountain Club resident

Lermon says when his power would go out, it would sometimes be for hours at a time.

"It looks like Edison and all the tree crews came up and took down the trees that had dropped the lines, fixed the power, got it all back up and running, so that was nice," said Lermon.

Lermon says it did get cold, but despite it all, he considers himself lucky, since those that live higher up the mountain were without power for a day, and some are still stuck up there.

Larry Handy also pointed out that people are still snowed in.

"It is great for all the water and everything," Handy said of the snowfall, "but hopefully we can get them dug out soon."

To help increase community awareness on what to do in situations similar to the one happening in Pine Mountain Club, the Kern County Fire Department has announced they will be hosting a Community Preparedness event on March 25 at CSUB.

Read more information about emergency preparedness from KCFD here.