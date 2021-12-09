Pizza Hut on Rosamond closed due to health violation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Pizza Hut on Rosamond Blvd. is closed after a health violation according to Kern County Public Health Services Department.

The inspection score they received is 68 percent which is subject to closure according to the County Ordinance 97-0071.

The problems that were reported showed a sewage overflow at all floor drains, a low concentration of chlorine to properly clean utensils, a buildup of ice debris on the floor of the walk-in freezer, and debris on the floor beneath the shelves.

Kern County Public Health Services Department Pizza Hut closure