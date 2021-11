BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to reports, a pilot was killed in a plane crash near Lerdo Highway and Driver Road near Shafter.

Kern County Fire Department and additional first responders responded to reports of a plane crash at about 11:56 a.m. Wednesday. The plane crash was just northwest of Minter Field Airport and Museum. A Kern County Fire Department Hazardous Materials truck was seen near the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.