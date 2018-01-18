Police activity reported near Sally Avenue, Cal City

7:38 PM, Jan 17, 2018
UPDATE (Jan. 17 -- 8:02 p.m.) Police confirm that they located a home that was converted into a marijuana grow operation.

Police activity was reported in the area of Sally Avenue, California City. Traffic being diverted.

