Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police ask for help identifying suspect in assault on disabled adult

The suspect assaulted a developmentally disabled adult on March 14 near the intersection of Ming and Ashe in southwest Bakersfield.
6600 Ming #3.jpg
23ABC
6600 Ming #3.jpg
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 17:39:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man they say is responsible for an assault with great bodily injury of a developmentally disabled adult.

According to police, the assault took place in the 6600 block of Ming Avenue just west of Ashe Road in Bakersfield on March 14, 2023

6600 ming assault 3

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark baseball cap, black sweater with a white logo on the chest, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black Converse-style shoes.

6600 ming assault 1

The suspect may be driving an early 2000's model Chevrolet Silverado truck. The truck is missing its tailgate, has gray primer on the rear driver's side quarter panel, has an aftermarket grill, and no bedliner. The truck's driver's side handle is also damaged, so the driver's side door doesn't open.

6600 Ming #5.jpg

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Paul Madriz at 326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson