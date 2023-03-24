Police ask for help identifying suspect in assault on disabled adult

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man they say is responsible for an assault with great bodily injury of a developmentally disabled adult.

According to police, the assault took place in the 6600 block of Ming Avenue just west of Ashe Road in Bakersfield on March 14, 2023

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark baseball cap, black sweater with a white logo on the chest, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black Converse-style shoes.

The suspect may be driving an early 2000's model Chevrolet Silverado truck. The truck is missing its tailgate, has gray primer on the rear driver's side quarter panel, has an aftermarket grill, and no bedliner. The truck's driver's side handle is also damaged, so the driver's side door doesn't open.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Paul Madriz at 326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.