Police find probable cause in Major Sutton's murder investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - New details about the night three-year-old Major Sutton, his pregnant mother and his older brother were shot have surfaced.

On Nov. 10, 2017 Bakersfield Police officers responded to a shooting at 800 Pershing Street. When they arrived they determined that suspects forced entry into an apartment and shot Johniece Williams and her two sons.

Williams was pregnant and suffered moderate wounds to her torso and foot. Her unborn child was unharmed.

Major's older brother was shot in his left hand. Major was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A victim told police that she heard a loud noise coming from the living room and saw a black, thin man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans standing near her bedroom door pointing a gun at her.

The suspect fired his gun multiple times and she turned away to shield her boys from the gunfire. After the shooting stopped she heard a car leave the area.

Police say the victim was living with a documented West Side Crip gang member, who is the father of the child she is carrying. Court documents state that police suspect the suspects were trying to shoot him and/ or his associates but had left to go to the store at the time of the shooting.

Investigators found a right-footed Vans outsole shoe print on the apartment front door, three .40-caliber bullet casings in the hallway, and surveillance video of a vehicle leaving the area.

In another homicide that happened on March 2, 2017, three suspects forced entry into a locked apartment and fatally shot a man while he was in bed with his girlfriend and two kids.

Investigators identified Tyrone Johnson, 20, and David Palms, 19, as suspects of this homicide and due to similarities they were identified as possible suspects in Major's murder.

Parole records show that Johnson removed his ankle monitor two days before this murder. Information led investigators to believe Johnson, Palms and Myeisha Bernice Dale, 29, were connected to this murder.

Officers found Johnson, wearing the Vans the suspect used to kick in Williams' door open. Authorities found a match and took him into custody. He was released several days later.

The vehicle was identified shortly after this as well. Dale's car was consistent with the description of the car that left the scene of the murder.

Johnson was driving Dale's car when they were stopped. A search of the car was conducted and officers found a .40 caliber pistol inside of Dale's purse.

Johnson was arrested and placed in the back of a police car that had a hidden recording device. "They know bro that I kicked the door with the right. That's why they coming to talk," Johnson said.

Police say Dale and Johnson gave contradicting alibis.

Officers reviewed a number of jail phone calls made by Johnson while he was in custody. He tells a woman he will take a life sentence if she doesn't visit him and tells her he "pulled that trigger."

Dale's phone records were reviewed as well and showed that she was in the area of East Bakersfield when she claimed to have been at home.

Records show Dale and Johnson had a romantic relationship.

Investigators declared that they have enough evidence to believe that Johnson, Dale and Palms are responsible in the murder of Major and the attempted murder of Williams and her other son.

Police say they believe Johnson shot Major and his family, Palms was acting as a lookout and Dale was in the car waiting.