Police in Georgia respond to shots fired at high school; teacher in custody

DALTON, Ga. - DALTON, Ga. (AP) -- Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger.
Dalton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
The identity of the teacher has not been released.
The high school's website says it has 2,000 students.
DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018
