BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Bakersfield near the Golden Valley Luxury Apartments on Hosking Avenue.

Police say a man with gunshot wounds was found in a vehicle parked outside the apartment complex late Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

No word on a potential shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.