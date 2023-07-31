Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating after three cyclists struck by hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.
File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
File Image of Ambulance
File Image of Ambulance
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 14:46:30-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating an incident in which a car struck three young bicyclists on Planz Road near Benton Street in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police say they were notified of three juveniles down in the roadway Sunday night around 9 p.m. Officials say the suspect vehicle described as a brown or gold possible Kia Forte took off before officers arrived on the scene.

Investigators say the three youths were riding eastbound in the middle left turn lane when they were struck from behind. Two of them were transported to a local hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Marvelous Wonderettes Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets for Dinner and a Show