Police investigating after three cyclists struck by hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating an incident in which a car struck three young bicyclists on Planz Road near Benton Street in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police say they were notified of three juveniles down in the roadway Sunday night around 9 p.m. Officials say the suspect vehicle described as a brown or gold possible Kia Forte took off before officers arrived on the scene.

Investigators say the three youths were riding eastbound in the middle left turn lane when they were struck from behind. Two of them were transported to a local hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.