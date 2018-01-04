Police investigating death at Fresno State fraternity house

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno Police are investigating a death at a Fresno State fraternity house, 23ABC's sister station KFSN reports.

Police said they received reports of a medical cal from the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said it's unknown if he was a fraternity member or not.

Police are interviewing other people who live at the home and the investigation is ongoing.