Police investigating an infant death in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating the death of an infant in east Bakersfield on Saturday.

Police were on scene of a home near Eureka Street and Beale Avenue.

Officers received a call of an 18-month-old baby who was not breathing at 10:44 a.m.

Crime scene units arrived on scene just after noon.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.