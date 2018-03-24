Police investigating an infant death in east Bakersfield

Natalie Tarangioli
12:04 PM, Mar 24, 2018
38 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating the death of an infant in east Bakersfield on Saturday.

Police were on scene of a home near Eureka Street and Beale Avenue. 

Officers received a call of an 18-month-old baby who was not breathing at 10:44 a.m. 

Crime scene units arrived on scene just after noon.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News