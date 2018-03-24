Police investigating an infant death in east Bakersfield

Fair
HI: 63°
LO: 45°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating the death of an infant in east Bakersfield on Saturday.
Police were on scene of a home near Eureka Street and Beale Avenue.
Officers received a call of an 18-month-old baby who was not breathing at 10:44 a.m.
Crime scene units arrived on scene just after noon.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
