Police investigating hit and run accident in central Bakersfield that left one man in critical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says officers were called to P Street near Lowell Park around 10:45 p.m. for a person down in the road. When they arrived they found a man had been struck by a car and the driver had left the scene.

The car is described as a black sedan with driver-side front end damage.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in this collision but it's unknown if alcohol was as well.

Anyone with information call BPD at (661) 327-7111.