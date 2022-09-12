Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Police investigating hit and run accident in central Bakersfield that left one man in critical condition

Bakersfield Police Department (FILE)
23ABC News
Bakersfield Police Department (FILE)
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:30:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says officers were called to P Street near Lowell Park around 10:45 p.m. for a person down in the road. When they arrived they found a man had been struck by a car and the driver had left the scene.

The car is described as a black sedan with driver-side front end damage.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in this collision but it's unknown if alcohol was as well.

Anyone with information call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book