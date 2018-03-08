Police investigating robberies near South High School

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating two robberies that happened Thursday morning near South High School.
Police confirmed that both incidents happened near Planz Park just before 7:30 a.m.
The first incident happened at 7:23 a.m. where a suspect described as a Hispanic male punched a victim in the eye, according to BPD. The suspect reportedly stole a skateboard from the victim.
At 7:26 a.m., BPD said a suspect with the same description stole a phone from another victim and fled on foot southbound through Planz Park.
Police said Thursday that the incidents that happened near Laurel Drive and Planz Road appear to be related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.
Convicted killer Sabrina Limon's booking photo was released Thursday, one day after being booked into prison.
Bakersfield College is holding a benefit concert on Saturday to raise money for their upcoming summer tour in Australia.
Bakersfield Police are investigating two robberies that happened Thursday morning near South High School.
Catching fish while helping children in Kern County - that's the goal of the Bakersfield Firefighter's 7th Annual Trout Fishing Derby at…