Police investigating robberies near South High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating two robberies that happened Thursday morning near South High School.

Police confirmed that both incidents happened near Planz Park just before 7:30 a.m.

The first incident happened at 7:23 a.m. where a suspect described as a Hispanic male punched a victim in the eye, according to BPD. The suspect reportedly stole a skateboard from the victim.

At 7:26 a.m., BPD said a suspect with the same description stole a phone from another victim and fled on foot southbound through Planz Park.

Police said Thursday that the incidents that happened near Laurel Drive and Planz Road appear to be related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.