BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are asking for the community's help in the investigation of a possible child abduction in East Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a witness said they saw a young girl, around 6 years old, walking near the intersection of South Haley Street and Potomac Avenue when a silver mini-van stopped near her and a person in the van pulled her into the vehicle and then sped off. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

Police searched the area but no missing children were identified or reported. Police also checked nearby schools but no children were unaccounted for.

The girl was described as being Hispanic, approximately 6 years old and weighing about 70 lbs. She had black shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, green shorts, and a backpack.

The vehicle was described as an older model silver mini-van with dark tinted rear windows and had no license plate. The driver was only described as being a Hispanic man.

Anyone with information regarding a missing juvenile matching the above description or knowledge of the facts, circumstances, and whereabouts of the described vehicle is urged to immediately contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.