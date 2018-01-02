Police looking for car vandals in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police are looking for people wanted for vandalizing several cars overnight.

Police received several reports about damaged vehicles in residential areas including the 21600 block of Calhoun and Garibaldi, the 21000 block of Conklin and the 20500 block of Airway Blvd

Police are looking for evidence that will identify the vandals.

Anyone with information related to the vandalism is urged to contact Cal City Police at (760) 373-8606.