Police looking for Hispanic, at-risk missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a Hispanic, at-risk missing man who was last seen on Friday around 6 p.m.

His name is David Murillo and is 78 years old. He is five feet tall and around 150 pounds. Murillo was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and sandals while riding his bicycle on P street.

He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.