Police looking for Hispanic, at-risk missing man

Cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 43°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a Hispanic, at-risk missing man who was last seen on Friday around 6 p.m.
His name is David Murillo and is 78 years old. He is five feet tall and around 150 pounds. Murillo was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and sandals while riding his bicycle on P street.
He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a Hispanic, at-risk missing man who was last seen on Friday around 6 p.m.
A single vehicle hit a fire hydrant in central Bakersfield around 8 p.m. Friday evening causing some flooding in the area.
It's a project started by teens for teens. Two local girls from Bakersfield High School have started collecting items to help teen mothers…
Toys R Us is now seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin closures of its businesses and the liquidation of its inventory after announcing…