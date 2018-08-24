Police looking for two suspects in possible robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are looking for two men suspected in a possible robbery Friday morning.

BPD spokesman, Sgt. Brian Holcombe, said officers are looking for two black men in their 30s, about 6'2" with slim builds and both wearing black jackets.

Sgt. Holcombe said the possibly robbery took place on the 2500 block of White Lane before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

If you have any information about this you're encouraged to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.