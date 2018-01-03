Police looking for woman missing since November

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in east Bakersfield more than a month ago.
Police said Crystal Castro was last seen on Nov. 21, 2017 in the 400 block of Lake Street.
Castro, 26, is described as a Hispanic female, 5'6", 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Castro is asked to call Detective Kevin Hock at (661) 326-3501 or Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.
