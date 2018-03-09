Police: MUSD schools closed after school threat, Cal City schools remain open

Natalie Tarangioli
9:10 AM, Mar 9, 2018
18 mins ago

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOJAVE, Calif. - All schools within the Mojave Unified School District are closed on Friday after an alleged school threat, according to officials.

MUSD posted on Facebook that concerns about student safety required the school closures. 

California City Police say no threat has been made to Cal City schools and they will remain open. 

Extra police personnel will be working with Cal City schools to enhance school safety, police said.

