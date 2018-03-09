Police: MUSD schools closed after school threat, Cal City schools remain open

Fair
HI: 76°
LO: 55°
Cal City Police Generic
MOJAVE, Calif. - All schools within the Mojave Unified School District are closed on Friday after an alleged school threat, according to officials.
MUSD posted on Facebook that concerns about student safety required the school closures.
California City Police say no threat has been made to Cal City schools and they will remain open.
Extra police personnel will be working with Cal City schools to enhance school safety, police said.
All schools within the Mojave Unified School District are closed on Friday after an alleged school threat, according to officials.
An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department is running from Bakersfield to Los Angeles to honor a fallen officer.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers went on a hiring binge in February, adding 313,000 jobs, the most in any month since July 2016, and drawing…
UPDATE (5:08 a.m.): The Bakersfield Police Department confirms that a man was shot in the area of Brown and Lake streets around 2 a.m. Friday.