Police notice spike in car burglaries near Bluffs on Panorama

Johana Restrepo
4:27 PM, Feb 6, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is warning the community about a recent spike in vehicle burglaries in the Bluffs on Panorama Drive area.

Over the past two weeks officers noticed the trend and want to encourage drivers to remain diligent in securing their cars and personal belongings.

Below are some safety tips they gave to reduce the likelihood of having your car broken into or stolen:

Do’s :

  • Always lock your vehicle
  • Remove all items from your vehicle
  • Keep you windows rolled up, and your sunroof closed
  • Lock valuables in your trunk
  • Park in well-lit areas, or under a light

Don’ts

  • Don’t leave items in plain view
  • Don’t leave keys of any type in your vehicle
  • Don’t leave your engine running while you are away from your vehicle
  • Don’t leave GPS visible in vehicle

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News