Police notice spike in car burglaries near Bluffs on Panorama

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is warning the community about a recent spike in vehicle burglaries in the Bluffs on Panorama Drive area.
Over the past two weeks officers noticed the trend and want to encourage drivers to remain diligent in securing their cars and personal belongings.
Below are some safety tips they gave to reduce the likelihood of having your car broken into or stolen:
Do’s :
Always lock your vehicle
Remove all items from your vehicle
Keep you windows rolled up, and your sunroof closed
Lock valuables in your trunk
Park in well-lit areas, or under a light
Don’ts
Don’t leave items in plain view
Don’t leave keys of any type in your vehicle
Don’t leave your engine running while you are away from your vehicle
Don’t leave GPS visible in vehicle
