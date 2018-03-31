Police presence at Taco Bell in northwest Bakersfield

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There is a police presence at the Taco Bell on Coffee Road and Meany Avenue in northwest Bakersfield.
According to scanner traffic, the Taco Bell was robbed at gunpoint, however, that has not been confirmed by police.
This is a breaking news story, 23ABC has a news crew on the way, please check back for more information.
There is a police presence at the Taco Bell on Coffee Road and Meany Avenue in northwest Bakersfield.
A group of students from France will be landing in Bakersfield next month as part of Horizon Du Monde, but there are still three families…
The Bakersfield Police Department will be stepping up enforcement throughout the month of April as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The Bakersfield City Council is recruiting individuals to work four-year terms on the city's planning commission.