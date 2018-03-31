Police presence at Taco Bell in northwest Bakersfield

Veronica Acosta
8:27 PM, Mar 30, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There is a police presence at the Taco Bell on Coffee Road and Meany Avenue in northwest Bakersfield. 

According to scanner traffic, the Taco Bell was robbed at gunpoint, however, that has not been confirmed by police. 

This is a breaking news story, 23ABC has a news crew on the way, please check back for more information.

