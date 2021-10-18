Watch
Police search for suspect wanted in connection to Bakersfield Walmart shooting

Walmart Shooting Suspect, Bakersfield
Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 14:33:19-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the shooting happened on October 1st at around 10:20 a.m. inside the Walmart in the 8400 block of Rosedale Highway. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. No additional information was provided by the BPD.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years of age. He has brown hair, a mustache and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Woods at (661) 326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

