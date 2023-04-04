Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for the driver that caused a deadly crash in east Bakersfield on Monday night.

Officers responded to East Brundage Lane near Industrial street at 10:59 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

BPD says a man was riding his bike, heading west, on E. Brundage Lane, when he was hit by a vehicle going in the same direction.

The car, then, fled the scene, according to BPD.

Officials say there is no vehicle description.

It is not known whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash, call BPD at 327-7111.