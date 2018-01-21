Police searching for hit-and-run suspect vehicle

Pedestrian taken to hospital with major injuries

Brandon Johansen
10:38 PM, Jan 20, 2018

OILDALE, Calif. - Police are searching for a vehicle thought to be involved in a hit-and-run crash after a woman was hit while crossing the street in Oildale.

The collision happened on Saturday night at around 9:30 p.m. CHP says a woman was crossing Decatur Street when a truck traveling southbound on Chester Ave. hit the woman.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries. The driver reportedly fled the area.

Police are searching for a newer model Gray Ford Ranger with a red camper attached to it that is believed to be connected to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

