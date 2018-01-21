Police searching for hit-and-run suspect vehicle

Fair
OILDALE, Calif. - Police are searching for a vehicle thought to be involved in a hit-and-run crash after a woman was hit while crossing the street in Oildale.
The collision happened on Saturday night at around 9:30 p.m. CHP says a woman was crossing Decatur Street when a truck traveling southbound on Chester Ave. hit the woman.
The woman was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries. The driver reportedly fled the area.
Police are searching for a newer model Gray Ford Ranger with a red camper attached to it that is believed to be connected to this incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
