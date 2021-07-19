Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The search is on for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Northwest Bakersfield.

Police say Isabella Gordy was last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday On Claudia Autumn Drive just off Stockdale Highway near Renfro Road. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Isabella is Hispanic, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 190 pounds. She has black shoulder-length curly hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.