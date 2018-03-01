Police warn public of cellphone "spoofing" scam

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. - The Stallion Springs Police Department is warning the public about a cell phone "spoofing" scam that's going around asking for personal information.

The spoofing scam appears to look like a legitimate phone call as the caller ID is displayed as the victim's own cellphone number.

A voice recording identifies the call is coming from AT&T, and advises the victim that their cellphone account has been compromised and they may be a victim of fraud.

The voice recording then asks for the victim to confirm their personal information, specifically asking for the last four digits of their social security number.

AT&T confirmed to Stallion Springs Police that this is a phone scam.

Police advise that if you receive calls like this, to not answer them. If you do answer, do not give out your personal information. Hang up and call your phone company asking about the legitimacy of the scam or call police.

Report spoofing at www.IC3.gov.