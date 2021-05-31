Popular Movies in the Park returns June 4th with "Shrek" at the Park at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you like watching movies under the stars, good news: the popular Movies in the Park is set to return this June.
The Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department announced that the free Movies in the Park will return on June 4th with "Shrek" at the Park at River Walk. The movies will begin at dusk and families are welcome to bring picnic gear, lawn chairs, and snacks.
The rest of the film schedule is:
- June 11: “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” Lowell Park, 800 4th St
- June 18: “The Little Rascals,” Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St
- June 25: “Abominable,” Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Dr
- July 2: “The Emperor’s New Groove,” Wilson Park, 2400 Wilson Rd
- July 9: “A Dog’s Journey,” Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Rd
- July 16: “Little Giants,” Mesa Marin Sports Complex, 10315 Highway 178
- July 23: “Toy Story 4,” Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy