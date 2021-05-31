Popular Movies in the Park returns June 4th with "Shrek" at the Park at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you like watching movies under the stars, good news: the popular Movies in the Park is set to return this June.

The Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department announced that the free Movies in the Park will return on June 4th with "Shrek" at the Park at River Walk. The movies will begin at dusk and families are welcome to bring picnic gear, lawn chairs, and snacks.

The rest of the film schedule is: