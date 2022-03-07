Popular pastor Robin Robinson moving closer to family in Tulsa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — She's been serving the local community for nearly 40 years and now Robin Robinson is making a change for her family. It was an emotional decision for the popular pastor as she steps down from CityServe Kern County.

"It's been an incredible man. I mean I've just been overwhelmed by the love of our community."

Robinson worked with canyon hills for 35 years before leading the rise of CityServe. She started with eight churches and built the non-profit into a major provider for thousands of underserved residents in Kern County with the help of local businesses and community partners.

CityServe now involves some 130 community churches in programs like "Waste Hunger, Not Food" and fundraisers like the popular Mayor's Ball.

Cherese Grell will take the lead on CityServe.

Pastor Robin will move close to her family in Tulsa and take over as development director for Victory Church, a partner of CityServe Oklahoma.

She will be missed.