Porterville PD kills dog after dog attack

PORTERVILLE, Calif. - A Porterville PD officer shot and killed a dog after reports of a dog attack.

Around 10:30 p.m. on August 22, Porterville PD received calls about dogs attacking a man near West Olive Avenue and Road 223.

A man was walking with his child along southbound Road 223 when two pit bulls attacked them. The man was able to protect his child, but sustained severe dog bite wounds.

When officers arrived on-scene, one of the dogs charged towards an officer. The officer tried to retreat then shot the dog once. The dog died at the scene.

Porterville PD determined that the dogs had escaped from the yard of a nearby residence. The victim was treated for his wounds on-scene and at Sierra View Medical Center.