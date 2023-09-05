Portion of Highway 33 renamed in honor of fallen officer Ronil Singh

NEWMAN, Calif. (KERO) — A stretch of Highway 33 in Newman was dedicated Saturday to honor the city’s police corporal who was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in December of 2018.

Signage proclaiming the "Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Highway” now stands at Highway 33 and Stuhr Road. Messages written on the back of the sign included "Love you Papa” written by Singh's son.

Singh was shot by a suspected drunk driver on December 26, 2018.

A three-day manhunt led to his killer Paulo Mendoza being arrested at a relative’s house south of Bakersfield. He pleaded guilty in November 2020 to the murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

