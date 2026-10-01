Portion of Highway 46 designated as the James Dean Memorial Highway 71 years after his death

A stretch of Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County has been officially designated the James Dean Memorial Highway, honoring the actor who died on that road 71 years ago.

On Sept. 30, 1955, Dean was behind the wheel of his Porsche, headed west on Highway 46. His final journey brought him through Kern County, including a stop at Blackwells Corner, before continuing toward the Central Coast. Dean was 24 years old when he died in a car crash.

Neil Sheehan, a longtime James Dean fan, said the incident not only marked the end of his life - but also the beginning of his legend.

"The importance of James Dean started the day he died. I think he was not well known before. He only had one movie come out. The other two movies had not come out. So when you pinpoint the spot where he died, I think that made James Dean a worldwide known person," Sheehan said.

That legend is now becoming a permanent part of the highway where his final drive took place. State Assemblymember Dawn Addis sponsored the resolution designating 4.3 miles of the new Highway 46 alignment as the James Dean Memorial Highway.

"James Dean is such an icon for California, and it is just a source of honor for us to be able to commemorate him with the new highway, renaming it the James Dean Memorial Highway and making sure that his legacy is not lost," Addis said.

Now, the highway looks very different from the road Dean traveled in 1955. Kevin Drabinski with Caltrans District 5 said what was once one lane in each direction has been transformed into a divided expressway, with 2 lanes in each direction.

"If you can imagine trying to negotiate a highway where you just, it's you and an oncoming vehicle, there's very little margin for error. And what the separation of those lanes do is create safer spaces for travel in both directions," Drabinski said.

Officials said the James Dean Memorial Highway is not only about remembering his legacy, but also recognizing the importance of making the corridor a safer place to drive.

"For the Bakersfield community in specific, there's thousands of people that travel every day back and forth from Bakersfield to San Luis Obispo, from San Luis Obispo to Bakersfield, and now those families will sleep better knowing their loved ones are on the road and are safe," Addis said.

Sheehan hopes the designation keeps the legend of James Dean alive.

"People aren't gonna remember the people that were here, but people will remember James Dean. If you have a sign that says James Dean Memorial Highway, if somebody doesn't know who James Dean is, that may make them go and find out who James Dean is," Sheehan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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